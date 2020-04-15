-$0.20 EPS Expected for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). SM Energy reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.91. 14,900,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,874. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in SM Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

