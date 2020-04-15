-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.47). Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CYH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.25. 2,925,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,152. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $461.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

