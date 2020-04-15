$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the lowest is $2.36 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $3,613,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.33. 1,703,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.