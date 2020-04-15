$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post sales of $77.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.65 million to $77.77 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $64.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $312.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.82 million to $315.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $316.07 million, with estimates ranging from $311.02 million to $321.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of New Mountain Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

NMFC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 1,664,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.75%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

