Aave (LEND) One Day Volume Tops $445,577.00

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bibox and Gate.io. During the last week, Aave has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $28.75 million and approximately $445,577.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.04380982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00067643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005494 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008770 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

LEND is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, BiteBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, ABCC and Kyber Network.

