AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a total market cap of $58,088.74 and approximately $11.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004061 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000826 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001182 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,373,570 coins and its circulating supply is 11,360,570 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.