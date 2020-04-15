Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 1,171,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,077,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.
Recommended Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.