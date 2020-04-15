Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Acuity Brands has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acuity Brands to earn $7.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

