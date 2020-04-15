Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shot up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $50.94, 63,994,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 75,099,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at $148,532,959.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

