Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 52,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 72,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.