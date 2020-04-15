AllSafe Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $252,187.13 and $1,411.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000285 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.