AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Down 5.1%

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $34.12, 2,363,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,176,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.

Several analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,182,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000.

About AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.