Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.90. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

FCFS has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

FirstCash stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $73.88. 151,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,932. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $60.04 and a twelve month high of $106.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $669,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,365,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,168,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FirstCash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

