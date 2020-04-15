Analysts Anticipate Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $5.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 137 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other news, Director David Nierenberg bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Also, EVP Kim J. Capeloto bought 9,475 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $47,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 44,475 shares of company stock worth $227,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 112,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,808. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $121.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.