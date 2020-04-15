Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.09 billion. Textron reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $11.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.08 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.87 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,738,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,459 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,683,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,090,000 after purchasing an additional 871,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Textron by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,091,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 747,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Textron by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 751,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,902,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

