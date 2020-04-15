Analysts Anticipate X Financial (NYSE:XYF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $1.70 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given X Financial an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get X Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYF shares. ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of X Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

XYF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 15,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,251. X Financial has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 1.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.