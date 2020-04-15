Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will post sales of $4.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.17 billion and the lowest is $3.81 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.05 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.25 billion to $16.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVT. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.01. 830,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,748. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.24. Avnet has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,418,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,582,000 after buying an additional 980,434 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,109,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after acquiring an additional 346,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

