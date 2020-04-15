Analysts Set Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $79.92

Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 40,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.84. 1,459,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,922. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

