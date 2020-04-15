Analysts Set Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Target Price at $25.25

Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 605.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sol Gel Technologies were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.09. 43,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,454. The stock has a market cap of $158.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 107.44% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

