ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Trading Down 0.4%

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, 8,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 966,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,812,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 6.95% of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

