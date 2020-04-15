Apache (NYSE:APA) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.38. Apache shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 26,843,095 shares.

APA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after buying an additional 1,645,015 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,782,000 after buying an additional 876,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,443,000 after buying an additional 209,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,327,000 after buying an additional 1,369,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,618,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apache Company Profile (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

