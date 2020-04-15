Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 2,350,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,684. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Earnings History for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

