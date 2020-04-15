Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2020

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,684. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Earnings History for Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.