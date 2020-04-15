Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ARTL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,684. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, an ethical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, licensing, and commercializing cannabinoid therapeutic treatments. Its products pipeline includes ART12.11, a cannabidiol composition for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, stroke, and rare/orphan diseases; ART26.12, an endocannabinoid transport protein (FABP5) inhibitor for the treatment of breast cancer, prostate cancer, and neuropathic and nociceptive pain; and ART27.13 for the treatment of cancer and cachexia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.