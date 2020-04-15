AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Shares Up 6%

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)’s stock price shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.90 and last traded at $47.36, 6,555,709 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 4,367,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.66.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

