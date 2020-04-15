Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BDNNY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

BDNNY stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.11. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $63.87.

