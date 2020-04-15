Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $27.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoweb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.23 million. Autoweb posted sales of $31.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year sales of $105.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.75 million to $115.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $129.02 million, with estimates ranging from $118.22 million to $139.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUTO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Autoweb from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $1.15 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Autoweb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

NASDAQ AUTO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. Autoweb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Autoweb stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Autoweb worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

