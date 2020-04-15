Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avnet (NYSE:AVT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.27. Avnet posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avnet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,748. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $49.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

