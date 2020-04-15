BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.70

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.704 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BAE SYS PLC/S has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Barclays raised BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

