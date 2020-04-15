Batero Gold (CVE:BAT) Trading Up 7.1%

Batero Gold Corp (CVE:BAT) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 46,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 39,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Batero Gold (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious and base metal deposits. Its principal project is the La Cumbre oxide deposit located within the its 100% owned Batero-Quinchia gold project, which consists of a 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

