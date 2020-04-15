Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading 6% Higher

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.16 and last traded at $76.67, 3,290,841 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,196,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.30.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $108.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.96.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of -65.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,470,332.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 29.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

