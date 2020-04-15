Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura began coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Beyondspring from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Beyondspring in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

BYSI stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 18,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,343. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Beyondspring has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 4th quarter valued at $914,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beyondspring during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Beyondspring by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beyondspring by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

