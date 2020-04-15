BitCapitalVendor Hits Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $26,286.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.04380982 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00067643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014490 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005494 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008770 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.