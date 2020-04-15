Bitcoin SV Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $191.04 or 0.02764381 BTC on major exchanges including Bitkub, Bitfinex, Binance and Bibox. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $1.97 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00228216 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,379,140 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDAX, CoinZest, Bibox, Upbit, OKEx, YoBit, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, BigONE, Koinex, HitBTC, Korbit, OTCBTC, CoinBene, WazirX, Gate.io, Kucoin, Bithumb, SouthXchange, DragonEX, ZB.COM, Coinsquare, Poloniex, Hotbit, Bitkub, Huobi, Coinbit, Bitfinex, Bitrue, MBAex, Bitbns, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, Kraken, Bit-Z, Binance, Bittrex, FCoin, CoinEx and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

