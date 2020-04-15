BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMCH. B. Riley reduced their target price on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of BMC Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.97. 617,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,726. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman purchased 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 4th quarter worth $27,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,629,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,118,000 after acquiring an additional 484,830 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BMC Stock by 12,731.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after buying an additional 347,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in BMC Stock by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 310,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 205,215 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

