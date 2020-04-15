Brokerages Anticipate Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NWL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 2,844,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

