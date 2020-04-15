Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.43 and the lowest is $3.05. Willis Towers Watson posted earnings of $2.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $11.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $13.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.62.

WLTW stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. 1,107,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,374. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.50. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $220.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,291,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.