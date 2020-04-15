Brokerages Set $17.50 Target Price for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Centogene an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth about $5,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTG traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 17,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,507. Centogene has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

