Brokerages Set Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $38.75

Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura upped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chewy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $43.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,584,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,963,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $34,215,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 158,362 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

