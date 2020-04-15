Brokerages Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Target Price at $4.20

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
Diplomat Pharmacy stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.
Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile
Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.
