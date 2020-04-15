Brokerages Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Target Price at $4.20

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DPLO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock remained flat at $$4.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Diplomat Pharmacy has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPLO. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

