Brokerages Set EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) PT at $8.94

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

ENLC stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.22. 6,126,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,445. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. State Street Corp grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

