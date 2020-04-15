Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target at $124.65

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,549,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,566,000 after buying an additional 489,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,584,000 after purchasing an additional 123,774 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $110.95. 8,127,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,715. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.19. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

