Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Trading Up 7.4%

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$41.67 and last traded at C$41.38, approximately 94,589 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 72,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.53.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 134.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$51.15.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

