Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of BRKS stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. 505,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.42. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,389,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,816,000 after acquiring an additional 453,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 354.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,445,000 after buying an additional 380,056 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,277,000 after buying an additional 200,716 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

