Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.11 Million

Analysts predict that Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) will announce $787.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cabot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $762.54 million and the highest is $805.80 million. Cabot reported sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.52. 277,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

