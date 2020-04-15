Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Shares Up 73.8%

Cadence Minerals PLC (LON:KDNC) shares were up 73.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), approximately 6,115,137 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.43.

About Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC)

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. It is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. The company was formerly known as Rare Earth Minerals plc and changed its name to Cadence Minerals Plc in March 2017. Cadence Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

