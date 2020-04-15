Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.83.

CARA stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.58. 330,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,144. The stock has a market cap of $641.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.05. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $14,075,511,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Chescapmanager LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 1,299,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

