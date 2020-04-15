CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. CDW posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CDW. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

CDW stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.75. 967,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,857. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in CDW by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 6.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $435,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

