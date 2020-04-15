Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 10,741,092 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,789,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Centurylink from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Get Centurylink alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,247,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Centurylink by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Centurylink in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centurylink by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 830,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.