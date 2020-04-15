Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cerus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 1,426,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,050. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $6.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 26,684 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $95,795.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

