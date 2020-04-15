CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of CEVA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 128,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,232. The firm has a market cap of $606.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 1.26. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CEVA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CEVA by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

